TDP to target Amit Shah, son in response to letter on Andhra Pradesh fund utilization

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP left the NDA on 16 March after making continuous protests since the union budget. It claimed AP was not given its promised funds since bifurcation in 2014. File photo: Mint

Hyderabad: The spat between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to turn uglier, with the TDP deciding to target the BJP president Amit Shah’s son.

The decision to target Jay Amit Shah was taken on Sunday in a teleconference between TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and select party leaders. So far, TDP’s media strategy was primarily demanding central funds and special category status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh.

Jay Amit Shah was in the news recently for the sudden increase in his company’s revenue a few years ago.

“On Monday, our leaders will also present all utilisation certificates with regard to central schemes in public to refute the BJP’s allegation that funds to AP were misappropriated by our government. The meeting was held with senior leaders and all public faces of the party who speak to the media,” a TDP functionary who attended the meeting told Mint on the condition of anonymity.

The TDP left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on 16 March, after making continuous protests since the union budget. It claimed Andhra Pradesh was not given its promised funds since bifurcation in 2014.

Sunday’s meeting came a day after Amit Shah wrote a lengthy letter to Naidu, in which he also claimed that the Centre has not received appropriate fund utilization details, particularly with regards to developmental funds from Andhra Pradesh.

“It is worth noting that the Utilisation Certificates (UCs) have been received only for 12% of the grant released for backward districts in 2016 -17 and UCs were received only for 8% for the Rs1,000 crore released for the Capital region. Since, it is mandatory for the Central Government to have these details to release further instalments: it cannot be blamed for fund lapses,” his letter said.

The BJP national president also said the TDP has taken a “U-turn” after accepting the special assistance package for Andhra Pradesh in lieu of the SCS in 2016.

“It is now going to be a full-scale war against the Centre, as the chief minister has decided to go after the BJP. We are not worried about the party growing in AP because it barely has any support here. There seems to be a nexus between the BJP and YSR Congress Party in targeting the TDP,” said the TDP functionary.

Earlier, Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh (who is also AP IT minister) were targeted by ally Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who accused Lokesh and the TDP government of corruption. The TDP responded that Kalyan was backed by the BJP.

“Let them make any allegations, and we will counter them. Our state executive meeting will be held soon where the party’s political strategy for the future will be discussed. Senior central leaders will be present and the dates are being decided upon,” said Sudheesh Rambhotla, BJP’s chief spokesperson for Andhra Pradesh.

Political analyst A. Chandrasekhar said the TDP has been on the defensive thanks to attacks from the BJP and YSRCP in the last weeks and hence the shift in strategy. “All the allegations being traded are not new, but Naidu has decided to drag Amit Shah’s son in because Lokesh’s name was also maligned. All of this is pointless, the TDP should have instead questioned the BJP over jobs and demonetisation,” he stated.