RBI chief Urjit Patel set to meet Arun Jaitley today amid growing rift
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council, which Governor Urjit Patel is scheduled to attend
Mumbai: India’s finance minister and its central bank governor are set to meet face-to-face in New Delhi on Tuesday amid mounting tension between them over the autonomy of monetary policy makers. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council, which Governor Urjit Patel is scheduled to attend. It comes days after central bank Deputy Governor Viral Acharya’s frank speech warning of the risks of the government encroaching on its freedom.
The tension prompted former Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram to urge the government and the Reserve Bank of India to work behind closed doors to iron out their differences.
“I think the matter is serious enough and it will be best if the RBI and the government don’t talk across each other through lectures -- we have had two already,” Chidambaram told reporters. “It might be better if the time-honored practice of the finance minister and the governor of the RBI meeting often in private and talking issues.”
The financial stability committee meets at a time when a systemically-important shadow lender defaulted on its debt payments, raising the risk of contagion and casting a long shadow over consumption and growth in Asia’s third-largest economy. India’s struggling banking sector, which has one of the highest stressed asset ratios among major economies, will also likely be discussed.
Acharya’s speech on Friday called for greater powers for the central bank to regulate state-run lenders as it seeks to clean up the country’s banking system.
The government hasn’t yet responded officially to the comments. But earlier this year Jaitley said politicians have to unfairly take the blame for any wrongdoing while supervisors get away relatively easy.
More From Politics »
- India drops 43 places on the World Giving Index 2018
- Inside Train 18, the new swanky Shatabdi train: In pics
- Donald Trump cannot attend Republic Day parade due to scheduling constraints, says White House
- CVC begins probe into charges against CBI director Alok Verma
- A Statue of Unity in a Gujarat deeply divided
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Why Sensex, Nifty rebound may just be a one-off thing
- HDFC AMC Q2 results show it got singed in IL&FS bushfire
- Colgate sails steady in Q2 as Patanjali is now a distant memory
- Tata Power Q2 results: As Mundra losses mount, investors eye resolution
- Latin America packs a punch for UPL in Q2, but there is no earnings upgrades yet