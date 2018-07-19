Lok Sabha passes fugitive economic offenders bill

The bill, when it becomes a law, will give powers to the government to confiscate assets both locally and overseas of offenders like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. Photo: Don Bayley.

New Delhi:The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill that seeks to bring back fugitives who have committed white collar crimes to face trial in India even as the government faced criticism from opposition parties for its failure to prevent the outward flight of these offenders during its tenure.

The bill, when it becomes a law, will give powers to the government to confiscate assets both locally and overseas of offenders like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, who have not returned to India to face prosecution proceedings even after arrest warrants were issued.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018, seeks to target fugitives for offences where the monetary value exceeds Rs 100 crore. The bill will extend to not only loan defaulters and fraudsters but also to those individuals who violate laws governing taxes, black money, benami properties, financial sector and corruption.

According to the provisions of the bill, all individuals attempting to elude the Indian legal process from the date of the enactment of the law will be covered. The confiscation of property will not be limited to those acquired through the proceeds or profits of the crime. The bill also provides for confiscation of benami properties. The enforcement directorate will be the apex agency that will implement the provisions of the bill. The government has also inserted a clause to protect itself and officials from any legal action.

Nearly all the opposition parties opposed the Rs 100 crore monetary threshold for offences for the provisions of the economic offenders bill to kick in, stating it was too low and allowed other offenders to go scot-free. They also criticized the government’s decision to issue an ordinance.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, in his reply, said it was important to issue the ordinance to demonstrate the government’s commitment to acting swiftly against such fugitives. He also backed the Rs 100 crore threshold and said the intention is to first tackle big offenders who have huge properties. Other cases are already being tackled in courts under existing laws, he said.

“The intention of the government is to ensure faster and speedy tackling of cases involving big offenders,” he added.

The bill was initially envisaged in budget 2017 to bring to task wilful defaulters such as liquor baron Vijay Mallya. However, the urgency for its introduction increased after the recent Rs14,356 crore scam, perpetrated by jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, hit Punjab National Bank.

It was introduced in the budget session of Parliament but was not passed. This forced the government to bring an ordinance till a law is enacted.

Mallya’s spokesperson and Nirav Modi’s lawyer did not comment till the time of going to press.