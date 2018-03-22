Donald Trump’s lead lawyer for federal Russia probe resigns: report
Donald Trump’s lead lawyer John Dowd stepped down after concluding the US president was increasingly ignoring his advice
Last Published: Thu, Mar 22 2018. 09 21 PM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump’s lead lawyer for the federal special counsel probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election resigned on Thursday, the New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
John Dowd stepped down after concluding Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice, one of the people said, according to the Times. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Mar 22 2018. 09 21 PM IST
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors