Donald Trump’s lead lawyer for federal Russia probe resigns: report

Donald Trump’s lead lawyer John Dowd stepped down after concluding the US president was increasingly ignoring his advice
Last Published: Thu, Mar 22 2018. 09 21 PM IST
Doina Chiacu
Special counsel Robert Mueller is probing possible collusion between Donald Trump’s election campaign and Russia. Photo: Reuters
Special counsel Robert Mueller is probing possible collusion between Donald Trump’s election campaign and Russia. Photo: Reuters

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s lead lawyer for the federal special counsel probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election resigned on Thursday, the New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

John Dowd stepped down after concluding Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice, one of the people said, according to the Times. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Mar 22 2018. 09 21 PM IST
Topics: Donald Trump John Dowd Russia meddling probe Robert Mueller US

