Harivansh, Hariprasad in race for RS deputy chairman

B K Hariprasad is a Congress leader from Karnataka

New Delhi: The crucial election for the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha will witness a contest between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Harivansh from Janata Dal (United) and Opposition candidate B K Hariprasad from the Congress.

Both candidates filed their nominations for the post on Wednesday morning. Elections for the post will take place on Thursday, a day before the conclusion of the monsoon session. The Congress held the post for decades, and hence the outcome of the poll would be keenly watched.

“All the parties supporting us, floor leaders in Delhi, were present when B K Hariprasad filed his nomination for the post of deputy chairman,” former union minister and senior party leader Anand Sharma said on Wednesday.

Opposition parties who supported Hariprasad’s candidature include Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK), Telugu Desam Party, Left parties and Trinamool Congress.

The decision was made after at least three rounds of meeting on Tuesday evening. Earlier names of candidates from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the DMK were being considered, but the top leadership of both parties decided against it.

Hariprasad, 64, will face a tough contest. He had served as the party’s general secretary for several years and handled key states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.