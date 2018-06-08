Live updates: Transformation Agenda 2020 conclave on infrastructure by Mint

"The future of our country lies in carbon neutral cities & technology for that is here" - @Ravi_ChandranP, President, @DanfossIndia #TransformationAgenda #SmartCities pic.twitter.com/n8KjIrjR05— Mint Events (@MintConclaves) June 8, 2018
- Mumbai: Mint hosts Transformation Agenda 2020 conclave on India’s changing urban landscape. The conclave will see discussions on the issues, challenges and solutions to address the emerging needs of Indian cities such as mobility, housing and civic services. Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari will be the chief guest at the conclave. Here are the latest updates and highlights from the event:
- 7.30 pm IST Government should not be in business of housing, Manish Agarwal of PWC India“Government should not be in the business of housing, it is a competitive market. Government should take care of land supply,” Manish Agarwal of PWC India. Government should look into quick permission, land prices and land allotment, he added.
- 7.15 pm IST Urbanisation depends on physical, social and enabling infrastructure: Reuben Abraham of IDFC InstituteBetter governance at local level in smart cities is important, said Reuben Abraham CEO and senior fellow at IDFC Institute, adding “Elected managers in cities would be ideal to address citizens’ issues and help develop smart cities.”Abraham also added that urbanisation depends on three pillars: Physical infrastructure, social infrastructure and enabling infrastructure.
- 6.20 pm IST India’s future lies in carbon neutral cities, Danfoss India President Ravi Chandran
- 6.13 am IST New roads under Bharatmala will resolve traffic issue, says GadkariNew proposed highways and ringroads to be built under the government’s Bharatmala plan will resolve traffic issues of Mumbai and other big cities, said Nitin Gadkari , minister of road transport and highways. “This government is committed to build not only smart cities, but smart villages also,” said Gadkari.
- 6.00 pm IST 80% of Ganga water will be cleaned by March 2019, says Nitin Gadkari■ Land development and air and water pollutions are two major problems of big cities■ 80% of the river Ganga water will be cleaned by March 2019. A contract will be signed between ministry of water and Indian Oil for recycling.
- 5.45 pm IST The Transformation Agenda 2020 conclave begins at 6pm5.55-6.00pm: Welcome address by Mint6.00-6.05pm: Introduction of Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways6.05-6.30pm: Keynote address by Nitin Gadkari6.30-6.40pm: Special address by Ravichandran Puroshothaman, president, Danfoss India6.40-8.00pm: Panel discussion followed by Q&A session8.00-8.05pm: Thank you note by Mint Editor8.05pm onwards: Networking dinner and cocktails
