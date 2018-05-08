SC asks Centre to submit draft scheme on Cauvery water sharing by 14 May
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the centre to submit by 14 May the draft scheme for effective implementation of its order on Cauvery water sharing between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.
Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the secretary of water resources to be personally present in court at the next date of hearing.
The centre, represented by Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, sought 10 more days (until after the Karnataka elections) to submit the draft scheme and told the court that the Prime Minister and other ministers were travelling due to the upcoming elections.
“Once the scheme is framed, the matter will be over. When can you file the draft scheme?” Misra asked the centre.
In separate affidavits filed before the Supreme Court on Monday, Karnataka said that 116.7 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of water had already been released to Tamil Nadu, which was 16.66 tmc ft more than allocated to be released and therefore, there was no need to release any more water. Tamil Nadu on the other hand, has stated that Karnataka can easily spare the 4tmc ft of water sought to be released by the apex court.
The centre approached the apex court on 27 April for an additional two weeks’ time to submit the draft scheme.
In an earlier order, the court had directed the central government to submit the draft scheme by Thursday. On 16 February, the SC ordered that under the new water sharing arrangement, Karnataka must release 177.25tmc ft of water to Tamil Nadu against the earlier quantum of 192tmc ft. The matter will be heard next on 14 May.
