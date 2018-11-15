India offers renewable energy expertise to island nations

A file photo of Union power minister R. K. Singh. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India is ready to share its expertise in renewable energy with small island nations, Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said Wednesday. “India has chosen the path of sustainable growth and we want to leave a green planet for our future generations. That is why our focus is on renewable energy. We are aiming for 100 per cent renewable energy in Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep and India is ready to share expertise among other small island Nations, said Singh in a statement.

Singh was addressing delegates of Know India Programme from various countries, including Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago and South Africa here on Wednesday.

Know India Programme is a flagship programme of Ministry of External Affairs for engagement with Indian origin youth (between 18-30 years) to enhance their awareness about India, its cultural heritage, art and to familiarize them with various aspects of contemporary India. The programme has been in existence since 2003.

According to statement during their interaction with the officials of the Ministry of Power and MNRE, the delegates were exposed to various dimensions of India’s power and renewable energy sectors. They were informed that as a responsible Nation India has committed to increase share of non-fossil fuel based electric power generation upto 40 per cent by 2030. “India has already achieve over 33 per cent share of non-fossil fuels in the electric installed capacity and is likely to achieve this target much ahead of the deadline. Focused approach and ambitious aims will make India a world leader in the field of renewable energy”, observed the Minister. Explaining the unique feature of the India Power system the delegates were informed about the country –wide single grid that operates at single frequency.

The minister further said that India has chosen a democratic federal system where freedom and equality is guaranteed by the constitution. He talked about the emotional bond that Indian diaspora shares with the country of their forefathers and wished the delegates for a better future.

