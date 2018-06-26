Congress mentality has not changed since Emergency: Narendra Modi

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Tuesday for the imposition of Emergency in 1975, saying that the party’s “mentality had not changed from intimidating and devaluing the judiciary in 1975 to impeaching the Chief Justice of India in 2018 with the motive to intimidate the lower judiciary”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) observance of 26 June as a “black day” was not intended to attack one political party only, Modi said at a gathering of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-BJP cadres in Mumbai on the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency.

He, however, used the occasion to paint the Congress as the only political party in India that did everything to serve the interests of “one family” even if it meant trampling the Constitution and suspending democracy.

“The party which does not have internal democracy cannot make a claim to protect democracy in India,” Modi said.

The BJP, however, believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and would never waver in its commitment to uphold constitutional and democratic values, he said.

The “affront that they were charged in a corruption case” led the Congress to think of impeachment, Modi charged, without naming the National Herald case in which Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party president Rahul Gandhi are out on bail.

“They never imagined that they could ever be tried in a court in a corruption case. But since the charges were framed and they are out on bail, what solution did they come up with? Impeach the topmost judiciary so that the lower judiciary is cowed down,” Modi said.

The “page of Emergency in Indian history must never be forgotten or allowed to be forgotten”, said Modi, who recalled his own struggle as an underground activist during those months.

Modi sought to distinguish the BJP from the Congress and indirectly sent out a message to other opposition parties that all that the Congress was interested in was power for “one family” at all costs.

“Whenever the Congress party fears the loss of power in this country, especially loss of power for one family, it starts shouting loudly that the country is in danger and there is an atmosphere of fear, and only it can save the country. The Congress party had a long list of illustrious names who participated in the freedom struggle. But the same Congress party, in its devotion to one family and madness for power, broke the party itself to serve the interest of the family,” Modi said.

Modi said the mentality that during Emergency created the “imaginary fear” that the RSS and Bharatiya Jan Sangh would kill Muslims was also at work in 2018 in creating “imaginary fear” that Dalits and the Constitution of India were in danger in the Modi regime. “It is the same mentality of creating the fear of the unknown. They are now telling the world that Modi will finish off the Constitution when the fact is that we have demonstrated to the world that the Constitution is supreme and we are running the country by the Constitution only,” he said.

Modi cited his government’s stand on the abolition of the practice of instant triple talaq and said the Congress had opposed it only for vote-bank politics.

“Shouldn’t Muslim women get the same constitutional rights as other citizens? This is our commitment to the constitution and this is their vote-bank mentality,” he said.

The same mentality reflected in the criticism of the Election Commission of India by the Congress and the doubts it had raised over the electronic voting machines (EVMs). “The Election Commission of India, as an institution, is applauded world-over for its efficiency and integrity. Despite their political differences, all political parties in India except one have applauded this institution. But these people who at one point had 400 seats and who have now been reduced to 44 are now raising doubts over this institution and EVMs. They did not remember the EVMs after the Karnataka verdict though,” Modi mockingly said.