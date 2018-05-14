Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor charged with abetment to suicide

Shashi Tharoor says he would contest the chargesheet in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Four years after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in her room at Delhi’s Leela Palace, the Delhi Police on Monday filed a chargesheet in the matter in the Patiala House Court.

The chargesheet named Tharoor as an accused in the case and charged him under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and section 498A (cruelty in marriage) of the Indian Penal Code .

“On the basis of medico-legal and forensic evidence analysed during investigation as well as opinion of psychological autopsy experts, Sunanda Pushkar’s case was investigated by SIT (special investigation team) of south district, and has been chargesheeted under sections 306/498-A of IPC. The matter is now sub-judice,” Delhi Police spokesperson Dependra Pathak said.

1/2 I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, (contd.) — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2018

A person familiar with the developments said the chargesheet filed before metropolitan magistrate Dharmender Singh ruled out murder as a cause of death and instead stated that Pushkar had committed suicide.

“The chargesheet also mentions marital discord as the cause of suicide and Shashi Tharoor has been booked under relevant section of the law,” the person added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Tharoor, however, said he would contest the chargesheet.

“I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet and intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after four plus years of investigation, it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police (sic),” Tharoor said in a Twitter post.

He added, “On October 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the Delhi High Court that they have not found anything against anyone and now in six months they say that I have abetted a suicide. Unbelievable! (sic).”