RBI move to boost banks’ lending ability up to $42 billion: sources
The RBI agreed to extend a deadline for lenders to further lift capital conservation buffers
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India estimates that Indian banks will have capacity to lend an extra 2.5 trillion rupees to 3.0 trillion rupees ($35 billion to $42 billion) over the next year after it decided to relax a deadline for lenders to boost capital ratios, two sources aware of discussions on the matter said on Tuesday.
The RBI agreed to extend a deadline for lenders to further lift capital conservation buffers, by a year to March 31, 2020, at its board meeting on Monday.
The relaxation will also reduce banks capital requirements by about 300 billion to 350 billion rupees of capital, the two sources said, adding that the numbers were shared by the RBI at the board meeting.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
