Government clarifies GST rates of over a dozen products
The tax clarifications seek to prevent unintended violations of the law arising from different interpretation of product classification
New Delhi: The central government on Friday sought to remove ambiguity around goods and services Tax tGST) applicable on over a dozen products including fortified milk, petroleum gas, human blood plasma and fertilizers in a bid to avoid confusion and disputes.
The finance ministry clarified that fortified milk as well as milk for the public when not served in sealed bottles are exempt from tax, while beet and cane sugar will attract 5% tax. It also said that normal human plasma is taxed at 5% while plasma products are taxed at 12%. Baby wipes laced with perfumes, cosmetics and soap attract 18% GST. Parts of marine engines used in fishing boats are taxed at 5%.
The clarifications also seek to prevent unintended violations of the law arising from different interpretation of product classification.
Experts said the clarifications address rate related ambiguities faced by industries like automotive, fertilizers and oil refineries and attempt to bring uniformity in the rates charged by various players. “Today, various players have been charging different rates on the basis of their interpretation of the law which in some cases are affecting their market competitiveness,” said Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY.
The ministry also said that 5% GST rate is applicable on both fertilizers supplied for direct use as well as on fertilizer intermediates used in production of complex fertilizers.
More From Politics »
- Indian high commissioner to Pakistan congratulates Imran Khan on election win
- Turkey says US sanctions pressure will only harm ties, wants dialogue
- Monsoon session most productive in 18 years: PRS
- Govt notifies due date for filing GST returns from July 2018 - March 2019
- Parliament passes insolvency and bankruptcy bill
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Indian high commissioner to Pakistan congratulates Imran Khan on election win
- Tata Teleservices Maharashtra to raise ₹20,000 crore via debt instruments
- Turkey says US sanctions pressure will only harm ties, wants dialogue
- Jet Airways says unable to specify Q1 result announcement
- Government clarifies GST rates of over a dozen products
Mark to Market »
- Lupin Q1 result points to a tough year ahead
- Sensex, Nifty rallying due to higher valuations, not higher earnings
- BPCL, HPCL: Q1 results don’t move the needle, subsidy sharing concerns loom
- Eicher’s premium valuation ebbs as Royal Enfield rides downhill
- Cipla Q1 results: Costs and US recovery vital for FY19 health