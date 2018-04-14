Amaravati will be India’s best capital: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu at the HT-MintAsia Leadership Summit in Singapore on Friday. Photo: MintAsia

Singapore: Andhra Pradesh will attempt to make Amaravati, which it is building with the help of entities from Singapore, India’s best capital city, and one that is bigger and better than the city-state, chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday.

“I’m confident that we will build the best capital in India. Tomorrow, all over the world, people will talk about Amaravati,” Naidu said at the Hindustan Times-Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore.

With a core area of 217 sq. km, the greenfield capital, which is situated between Guntur and Vijayawada cities, will also have an 8,603 sq.km capital region area. Amaravati has been designed to offer more green and blue spaces—that is, more environment-friendly spaces—that will make up 51% of the total space, including 10% water bodies.

Based on the timeline of the project, most of the buildings, luxury hotels, universities and central business district will be operational by 2024, according to Naidu, who embarked on the project after the 2014 creation of Telangana state, which will acquire exclusive control of their temporary joint capital Hyderabad in 2024.

Singapore has been involved in the Amaravati project since 2014. Two Singapore government-run consultants are also preparing the master plan for the new city in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu acknowledged the role Singapore is playing in making the new city high-tech and world-class. To attract more investors to the new city, Naidu assured transparency in all business transactions, including uploading all investment applications online for easy monitoring.

“All clearances will be online. Everything will be online. No more harassment,” he said.