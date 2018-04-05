Parliament Productivity: Worst budget session since 2000
The Lok Sabha worked for 4 hours 52 minutes out of a maximum 109 hours and 48 minutes, Rajya Sabha functioned for 9 hours and 26 minutes out of a maximum of 112 hours and 30 minutes
Last Published: Thu, Apr 05 2018. 11 59 PM IST
The second half of the budget session, which ended on Thursday, saw repeated adjournments due to protests in both the houses of parliament.
According to PRS Legislative Research, this year’s budget session has been the least productive since 2000. While the government has blamed the opposition, key issues for the standoff were the delay in setting up of the Cauvery Management Board and bank frauds.
First Published: Thu, Apr 05 2018. 11 59 PM IST
