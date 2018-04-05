Parliament Productivity: Worst budget session since 2000

The second half of the budget session, which ended on Thursday, saw repeated adjournments due to protests in both the houses of parliament. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

According to PRS Legislative Research, this year’s budget session has been the least productive since 2000. While the government has blamed the opposition, key issues for the standoff were the delay in setting up of the Cauvery Management Board and bank frauds.