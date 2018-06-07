 Abu Salem sent to jail for 7 years by Delhi court for extortion - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Abu Salem sent to jail for 7 years by Delhi court for extortion

1993 Mumbai blast accused Abu Salem had demanded Rs5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta of Delhi in 2002

Last Published: Thu, Jun 07 2018. 03 16 PM IST
PTI
A file photo of Mumbai gangster Abu Salem. Photo: HT
A file photo of Mumbai gangster Abu Salem. Photo: HT

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced gangster Abu Salem to seven years rigorous imprisonment for demanding Rs5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman in 2002.

The court passed the order after hearing arguments on sentence by the prosecution and the defence lawyers. It had convicted Salem in the case on 26 May. In the extortion case lodged in Delhi, it was alleged that Salem had demanded Rs5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta, a resident of Greater Kailash in south Delhi, in 2002.

READ: 1993 Mumbai blasts: A timeline of events that led to the conviction of Abu Salem, others

First Published: Thu, Jun 07 2018. 03 16 PM IST
Topics: Abu Salem Abu Salem extortion case protection money Ashok Gupta Delhi businessman

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »