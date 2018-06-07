Abu Salem sent to jail for 7 years by Delhi court for extortion
1993 Mumbai blast accused Abu Salem had demanded Rs5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta of Delhi in 2002
Last Published: Thu, Jun 07 2018. 03 16 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced gangster Abu Salem to seven years rigorous imprisonment for demanding Rs5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman in 2002.
The court passed the order after hearing arguments on sentence by the prosecution and the defence lawyers. It had convicted Salem in the case on 26 May. In the extortion case lodged in Delhi, it was alleged that Salem had demanded Rs5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta, a resident of Greater Kailash in south Delhi, in 2002.
READ: 1993 Mumbai blasts: A timeline of events that led to the conviction of Abu Salem, others
First Published: Thu, Jun 07 2018. 03 16 PM IST
More From Politics »
- Iran nuclear deal teeters as Europe seeks US break on sanctions
- Google says free WiFi now available at 400 railway stations
- Donald Trump is said to plan July trip to Brussels for Nato Summit
- Household inflation expectations surge in May, shows RBI survey
- Indian Navy’s INS Kulish, Dornier aircraft reach Belawan in Indonesia
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Iran nuclear deal teeters as Europe seeks US break on sanctions
- Google says free WiFi now available at 400 railway stations
- Abu Salem sent to jail for 7 years by Delhi court for extortion
- Donald Trump is said to plan July trip to Brussels for Nato Summit
- Gold prices rise on global cues, silver tops Rs41,000-mark
Mark to Market »
- What RBI’s consumer confidence survey says about 4 years of Modi govt
- RBI’s June policy: When numbers offer less clarity than words
- If Flipkart losses haven’t alarmed Walmart, Amazon India’s should
- GMR Infrastructure struggles to take wing in turbulent skies
- Did Goods and Services Tax spur shift to formal economy?