5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Assam

There was no immediate report of any damage or casualty, officials said. File Photo: AP

Guwahati: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale on Monday rocked Assam, according to the Regional Seismological Centre.

There was no immediate report of any damage or casualty, officials said.

According to the report of the Regional Seismological Centre at Shillong, the epicentre of the medium intensity earthquake, was at a place 22 kilometres from Dhing in Nagaon district. The epicentre was located at latitude 26. 2 north and longitude 92.5 degree east.