5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Assam
The epicentre of the medium intensity earthquake was at a place 22 kilometres from Dhing in Nagaon district of Assam
Last Published: Mon, Jun 11 2018. 12 41 PM IST
Guwahati: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale on Monday rocked Assam, according to the Regional Seismological Centre.
There was no immediate report of any damage or casualty, officials said.
According to the report of the Regional Seismological Centre at Shillong, the epicentre of the medium intensity earthquake, was at a place 22 kilometres from Dhing in Nagaon district. The epicentre was located at latitude 26. 2 north and longitude 92.5 degree east.
First Published: Mon, Jun 11 2018. 12 41 PM IST
More From Politics »
- Tyres of Indian economy are punctured: P. Chidambaram
- US, North Korean officials try narrowing differences on eve of Trump-Kim summit
- Modi’s plan to get millions more Indians flying faces turbulence
- Trump-Kim meeting: 10 historic moments in US-North Korea ties
- Parsis vow to fight Mumbai Metro to save fire temples
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Is corporate capex back? And is the twin balance sheet problem getting solved?
- Will classical cyclicality risks pull back CV growth rate?
- Higher oil prices may not amount to higher remittances this time
- Sun Pharma’s Halol plant resolution could repair more than its financial health
- Indian telcos may well lose by winning