Kerala government in a spot over Sabarimala protests

Ernakulam: Kerala’s ruling communist government found itself in a spot after it took into custody hundreds of protestors at the end of a dramatic showdown with devotees in hill shrine Sabarimala on Sunday night, facing opposition protests as well as criticism from the high court.

The police booked about 200 people, including local BJP leaders, who caused a stir late last night near the temple after being asked to vacate the premises. The police wanted to enforce prohibitory orders in light of previous instances of violence that erupted while trying to implement women’s entry into the temple, but the protestors wanted to stay on for religious rituals.

The arrest led to lightning protests, mostly at the behest of the BJP, in several parts of the state, including in front of the chief minister’s residence, Cliff House. The police have arrested 68 people.

In response, BJP Union minister KJ Alphons visited the temple on Monday and criticised the state government for turning the Sabarimala temple complex into a “war zone”. Blaming the Kerala government for lack of infrastructure for devotees at Sabarimala, he said it was acting like a dictator when devotees asserted their rights. “The devotees are not militants, they are pilgrims. What was the need to declare Section 144 at Sabarimala?” he said.

The Kerala high court also questioned the state government’s action against devotees at the temple, and summoned its top law officer. “Why do you need 15,000 police in Sabarimala?” the court asked the government as it asked the attorney general to explain the government’s move. “How can the police do such high-handedness in the name of the Supreme Court verdict?” the court asked while hearing a plea questioning last month’s baton charge by the police and its subsequent action on devotees.

The Congress also attacked the government, and said it would escalate protests if prohibitory orders were not revoked. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy will visit Sabarimala on Tuesday to take stock of facilities provided to devotees.

The developments play well into the hands of the BJP, which has been seeking political mileage out of the Sabarimala issue. Riding a groundswell against implementing a recent Supreme Court verdict admitting women to Sabarimala, which is against the practice in the temple, the BJP has been attacking the communist government in Kerala which favours the judgment. The latest developments show the government’s attempt to handle the situation using heavy police force has backfired. However, it is left with the question of how else to implement the order.

Three women were attacked by a mob moments after they announced their intention to visit the temple in a press meet in Ernakulam on Monday. The mobs, which included several women, chanted “Swamiye Ayyappa” and blocked their way out of the press club building. The women were finally let go after the police calmed down the protestors.

The Travancore Devaswom board, which manages the temple on behalf of the government, moved a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking time to implement its verdict. It cited lack of basic amenities, among other things, as the reason for seeking more time. The apex court had earlier refused to stay the verdict while agreeing to hear in open court 50 review pleas against the order.