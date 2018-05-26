Amit Shah: Modi government does politics of development, not politics of family

Speaking on four years of Modi government, BJP president Amit Shah said opposition parties were coming together to remove PM Narendra Modi whereas the NDA was working to end poverty and for rules-based governance. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday said that opposition parties were coming together with the single agenda to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi whereas the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was working to end poverty and for rules-based governance.

During a press conference to mark four years of Narendra Modi government, Amit Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will come back to power after 2019 Lok Sabha elections with complete majority.

“Opposition parties want to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi but Modi wants to remove poverty and there should be rules-based governance and transparency.... I’m confident that BJP will return to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections with full majority. Modi has introduced politics of development and performance in the country,” said Shah.

Blaming the opposition parties for launching a smear campaign against the ruling NDA, Shah said that there was a deliberate attempt by the opposition spread lies against the Modi government.

“A new kind of politics has started in the country for the last one year. Opposition parties are spreading lies, they are doing it loudly and publicly. Modi has started politics of performance and it is for this reason that BJP-NDA is in power in 20 states in the country and serving 65% of the population,” Shah added.

Talking about the achievements of the Modi government, Shah said that the prime minister is leading a transparent government, which takes decision transparent decisions and is sensitive to the needs of the people.

“Since the late 1960s, politics in the country was more about family, caste and appeasement. When the Modi government came to power, the BJP-NDA rule ended policy paralysis and promotes policy-driven government. The government is of the view to promote politics of development,” said Shah.

The BJP president also emphasised that there have been no allegations of corruption against the government in the last four years and that the NDA was committed for working for the betterment of poor, social weaker sections, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward castes, women and the youth.

“We take great pride that the BJP has given a prime minister who works 15-18 hours everyday and is a mass leader who works only for serving the country. It is for the first time in 70 years that people have elected a non-Congress government with full majority,” said Shah.