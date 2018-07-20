ePragati launched in AP for better online services for citizens

AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: The government of Andhra Pradesh in partnership with EY consultancy on Thursday launched an ePragati Core platform, through which it will take many of its services online and provide integrated services to its citizens. This digital initiative will help connect the citizens to 34 departments, 336 autonomous organisations and 745 plus services.

AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the initiative in Vijayawada. Though the government had already launched its online services in the past to make its services more accessible, the new project aims to integrate all of it, and create a seamless network wherein data from all the government departments are linked to create a faster and efficient service.

Rahul Rishi, partner and leader, Government Advisory Services, EY India, said that through the ePragati system, boundaries between government departments will be removed, and a single interface will be created for citizens. “The services to them are accessible through an app store, just like the Apple store, wherein you have to follow the norms (for usage),” he stated.

Rishi added that the core platform of the ePragati is ready, and that while some departments like education, transport, police etc are already on it, the rest are expected to be part of it in the coming days. “We are hoping that over the next six months, (other) critical departments will be on board. We also have the certificate less government service (CLGS). A citizen just has to just scan a QR code to get a print out,” he told Mint over the phone after the inauguration of the project at Vijayawada.

For the ePragati project, Rs 800 crore has been invested so far. More than 180 certificates, licences and permits will be available as part of the programme for citizens to avail through more than 100 apps on the interface.

Milan Narendra, partner, Government Advisory Services, EY India, said that the United Kingdom (as a model) has been a reference for the project, with regard to how it achieved “digital transformation”. “About 20 odd services are already on platform. The chief minister is looking at 300 services to be active in the next eight months,” he stated.