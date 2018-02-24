Govt revokes passports of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi

A file photo of diamantaire Nirav Modi. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The ministry of external affairs on Saturday revoked the passports of diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, both accused in the Rs11,400 crore Punjab National Bank fraud, two people familiar with the developments said.

The revocation of the passports followed suspension last week when the ministry asked the two to respond within a week’s time on why their passports should not be impounded or revoked, one of the two people cited above said. The suspension of the passport took place on the advice of Enforcement Directorate.

The Indian foreign ministry missive asking the two to respond was sent to the addresses in India given in the passports. It was also emailed to the two, foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters on Thursday.

“If they fail to respond within the stipulated time, it will be assumed that they have not responded... and the MEA will go ahead with the revocation,” the foreign ministry had said in a statement last Friday while announcing the suspension of the two passports.

“At the end of the seven days, their passports have been revoked,” the person cited above said.

So far, the foreign ministry has not said that it was aware where Modi and Choksi are. They are believed to be out of the country and various news reports have cited them as being in New York, Dubai and Hong Kong.