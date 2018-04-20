Chief Justice impeachment: Political slugfest over Dipak Misra ouster

Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra. BJP leader and FM Arun Jaitley said the Congress and its friends have started using impeachment as a political tool. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: A political slugfest has started between the BJP government at the Centre and seven opposition parties, led by the Congress, over impeachment of ChiefJustice of India Dipak Misra.

The opposition parties on Friday met Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, to move a motion seeking removal of the head of the judiciary in India.

After a 40-minute-long meeting with Naidu, opposition leaders said they expected positive action from the Rajya Sabha chairman. The political parties that are part of the move are the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Muslim League.

Allegations against Misra include a conspiracy to pay gratification in relation to a medical admission scam, dealing with a case in which he was likely to fall under the scope of investigation, antedating an administrative order of 6 November 2017 and alleged abuse of administrative power in allocation of cases to the judges of the Supreme Court. He is also embroiled in a land allotment case in Odisha where the lease of land allotted to him was cancelled by the state government owing to irregularities in an affidavit.

“We had sought an appointment with the Rajya Sabha chairman a week ago. We met him today and moved motion for impeachment of Chief Justice of India. The 71 Members of Parliament (MPs) have signed the motion although the required number is 50 MPs. We expect positive action,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha.

The opposition parties will the need the support of at least two thirds of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs for the impeachment motion to be admitted.

The Congress-led opposition is expected to hold discussions with other political parties to gather support for the motion. If the move is admitted by the Rajya Sabha chairman, Naidu will set up a three-member committee to look into the allegations levelled against the Chief Justice of India.

“The Congress party and its friends have started using impeachment as a political tool. The power of impeachment under our Constitution is a part of an inter-institutional accountability.... Trivialising the use of that power is a dangerous event. To use the power as intimidatory tactics when neither you have a case of “proven misconduct” or the numbers on your side, is a serious threat to judicial independence,” finance minister Arun Jaitley said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Supreme Court sought the assistance of attorney general K.K. Venugopal over a plea seeking guidelines to regulate the procedure to be followed by MPs desirous of removing a judge of the apex court or high court before initiating a motion for impeachment under provisions of the Constitution.

The matter was brought before a bench comprising of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, who said it was rather “unfortunate”, the recent events including public discussions on Dipak Misra’s impeachment

Section 124 (4) of the Constitution outlines the process of impeachment for the Chief Justice of India on the ground of “proven misbehaviour or incapacity”. It holds that a Supreme Court judge can only be removed from office on the basis of an order of the President after it has been addressed by both Houses of Parliament and supported by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that house, present and voting.