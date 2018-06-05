India, China explore ways to strengthen ties

China’s vice foreign minister Kong Xuanyou (left) and Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: India and China on Tuesday discussed ways to develop their relationship after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April thawed ties frozen by last year’s Doklam military standoff.

The discussions took place between China’s vice foreign minister Kong Xuanyou and Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi.

“Attended the consultation between Vice FM Kong Xuanyou & Foreign Secretary @VijayGokhale59 in Delhi this morning. Last week in Beijing, I met with Ministers of Commerce, Science, and Drug Administration of #China, mobilizing various resources to promote #China-#India relations,” said a Twitter post by Chinese Ambassador Luo Zhaohui.

The focus of Kong’ s discussions in New Delhi was “the implementation of the decisions arrived at during the informal summit in Wuhan” and on “the agenda of talks for the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao on 9-10 June,” two people familiar with the developments said.

Modi is to leave on Saturday for the summit of the China-Russia-led Eurasian bloc that India and Pakistan joined last year. He is expected to meet Xi on the margins of the SCO, as well as on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesberg in July and later in Argentina as the leaders of G20 countries gather for a summit.

Other levels of interactions between India and China, planned to carry forward the decisions taken in Wuhan, include meetings between their defence delegations in the coming weeks. At Wuhan, Modi and Xi had agreed to “issue strategic guidance to their respective militaries to strengthen communication to build trust and understanding ....to prevent and manage situations in the border areas.”

This is expected to be the focus of the visits by three Chinese delegations to India that would also look at building the momentum towards the India-China defence ministers’ dialogue, one of the persons familiar with the developments said.

Officials from India’s commerce and agriculture ministries are also to travel to China to discuss ways to bring down the trade deficit, currently heavily tilted in Beijing’s favour.