Delhi Metro’s new Pink Line, from Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar, opens: 5 things to know

New Delhi: The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line was jointly inaugurated by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and . Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday. The passenger services on the 9.7-km line which directly connects south and east Delhi started at 4pm. “I feel utmost pleasure and pride to flag off Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section of Pink line of Delhi metro, with Union Minister Hardeep S Puri,” Manish Sisodia tweeted.

“This is the sixth time a metro corridor has been inaugurated this year, which is truly a great achievement. The work on the Phase-III of the DMRC has been almost completed with nearly 96 km of it being made operational this year,” PTI quoted Hardeep S Puri as saying. The new segment is part of the 59-km-long Pink Line, which spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

Here are five things to know about the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 corridor of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line:

1.The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor has five stations—Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations and the rest are underground.

2.This section has one interchange station, Mayur Vihar Phase-1. The facility of interchange of metro trains between line seven and line ¾ (Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida City Centre/ Vaishali) is available through this station.

3.The new Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station has been constructed on a narrow road with only 13 metres of width. The viaduct adjacent to the station passes at a height of 23 metre and goes above the Dwarka–Noida Blue Line viaduct as well as a road flyover. The new station has a length of 140 metre and has 11 escalators and six lifts, the DMRC said.

4.Trains will operate between Majlis Park and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 at a peak hour frequency of 5 minutes and 12 seconds. During the non-peak hours, the frequency will be five minutes and 45 seconds.

5.The Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station on the Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar Pink Corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase-3 will become one of the metro network’s major transit hubs as the station would provide direct connectivity with the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station as well as the Sarai Kale Khan Inter State Bus Terminus.

A total 29 trains will be operational on this line. With the opening of the new section of the Pink Line, the total operational length of the DMRC has increased to 327 km with 236 stations.

