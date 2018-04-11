Algerian military plane crashes near Boufarik airport, over 100 dead
More than 100 military personnel were on board the plane when it came down near Boufarik airport, said Algerian state radio
Last Published: Wed, Apr 11 2018. 02 59 PM IST
Algiers: An Algerian military plane crashed near an airport outside the capital Algiers, killing over 100 people on Wednesday, state radio and a witness said.
More than 100 military personnel were on board the plane when it came down near Boufarik airport, local channel Ennahar TV reported. There was no immediate confirmation from authorities.
Television footage showed black smoke billowing near a motorway and a crowd of security officials and others standing in a field next to the crash site.
The tail fin of a plane could be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames rising from the wreckage. Reuters
