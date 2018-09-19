Congress leaders meet CAG, point out flaws in Rafale deal

CAG Rajiv Mehrishi.

New Delhi: Senior leaders of the Congress on Wednesday stepped up the party’s attack on the government and met the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) over alleged “irregularities” in the Rafale deal.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to CAG Rajiv Mehrishi and pointed out the “gross discrepancies” and alleged loss to the exchequer. Mehrishi told the leaders that the CAG was looking into the issue and would submit its report in Parliament.

“The entire scam loss to the public exchequer and the manner and fashion in which crony capitalism has flourished were pointed out to CAG,” Surjewala said after the meeting.

“They assured that they will look at all the documents that we have brought into the public domain and that they will very soon submit a report to the Parliament after examining all the contentions raised by the Congress,” he said.

The Congress hopes to corner the government over the issue and demanded that a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe be initiated.

“I don’t think a JPC or CAG inquiry is set up to satisfy the ego of an ill-informed leader who repeats lies with alarming regularity,” Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.