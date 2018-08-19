Kerala grapples with fuel, drug supply disruptions

At some fuel stations, where shipments had arrived, long queues of people carrying containers were seen. Photo: Gireesh Chandra Prasad/Mint

Trichur: Flood waters that claimed more than 300 lives and displaced a large number of people in Kerala are receding in many parts even as the state faces disruptions in supply of fuel and medicines. At many places here, fuel stations were either closed or were providing only emergency supplies to a few customers. At some fuel stations, where shipments had arrived, long queues of people carrying containers were seen.

One attendant at a fuel station in this district said fuel was being rationed and that too, only for medical professionals working in relief camps.

Several people marooned in flooded areas were sending requests on Sunday to volunteers over phone and social media for urgent supply of medicines.

Roads are being repaired where water has receded.

Several locals who were sheltered in relief camps for the last few days moved to their homes on Sunday. In the neighbourhood, places like Chalakkudi and Kodungalloor are still under water. Residents said mindless construction of houses on agricultural land had left no room for monsoon rainwater to drain out.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) in New Delhi, chaired by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, voiced concerns about essential supplies.

“The NCMC today directed that the focus should now be on provision of emergency supplies of food, water, medicines and restoration of essential services such as power, fuel, telecom and transport links as the flood water recedes in Kerala,” said an official statement.

The NCMC met for the fourth consecutive day in New Delhi to oversee rescue operations.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp. Ltd said quoting P.S. Mony, a state-level coordinator for the oil industry, that the fuel supply position, including that of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), was adequate in the state.

“Most of the fuel pumps in the state are working, barring a few which are submerged…There is nearly seven days’ fuel stock coverage for petrol and diesel, kerosene and LPG in the state,” said the company statement.

The oil ministry said it had made available 9,300 kilolitres of kerosene to the state and an extra 12,000 kilolitres would follow.