Overall rainfall deficit narrows to 4%, but UP, Bihar, Jharkhand still face dry conditions

New Delhi: Even as heavy rains lash various parts of the country bringing down the overall rain deficit of the country from 8 to 4%, states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar continue to face dry conditions with a rainfall deficit of at least 42%.

Both the sub-divisions of Uttar Pradesh and one of Bihar face a deficit of at least 42%, while Jharkhand face a rain deficit of 44%. The situation remains dismal for West Bengal which faces a deficit of 27%, along with north-eastern states with deficiency of 30%.

Since July is considered to be the wettest month of the season, the dry conditions along these north-western states are set to threaten the food production, especially in Uttar Pradesh, if the scenarios does not improve in the next two weeks, affecting cultivation of Kharif crops.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) highlight that fewer low pressure systems have developed over Bay of Bengal during the current monsoon season, and those which developed largely moved westwards.

“UP, Bihar would receive rains, when these systems developing over Bay of Bengal move towards north, but they moved westwards. It improved the situation for Central India, bringing rainfall over parts of Madhya Pradesh which was also reeling under deficit. But, north-west parts like UP remained dry. Also, the monsoon trough which could have pulled these systems towards these north-western states has also remained absent so far,” said Dr A. K. Srivastav, scientist at IMD.

According to officials, the monsoon current has so far been moving towards south-peninsula, however, the change in direction of winds in the first week of July lead to rainfall over the central India, which recorded excess rains (20%) from 5-11 July.

Due to its movement westwards, heavy rainfall is likely over the western coast and parts of south-peninsula, but the activity would remain subdued over north-western states bringing only light rainfall.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the situation is likely to improve after 19 July, when another low pressure area forms over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. This is likely to bring above normal rains for north-west, central and east India.

Despite covering the entire country rapidly on 29 June, two weeks in advance of its normal date of 15 July, the overall rainfall in July remained in deficit reaching 8% in the first two weeks.

At present, out of the 36 sub-divisions, as many as 11 sub-divisions face a deficit of at least 20% or more, which includes, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Saurashtra and Kutch, Haryana and most parts of north-eastern states.