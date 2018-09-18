IMF estimates ‘real’ depreciation of rupee at 6-7%

Demonetisation had its pluses as well as minuses, the IMF said. Photo: HT

Washington: The real effective depreciation of the rupee this year, compared to December 2017, was 6-7%, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, adding, it would jack up the prices of imported goods such as oil and petroleum products, potentially putting an upward pressure on inflation.

Since the beginning of the year, the Indian rupee “has lost about 11% of its value in nominal terms vis a vis the US dollar”, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said. He, however, said the currencies of many of India’s trading partners, including those in the emerging markets, too, fell against the dollar. “As a result, so far this year, the real effective depreciation of the Indian rupee compared to December 2017, by our estimates, is 6-7%,” Rice said.

The contribution of net exports to growth during the April-June quarter was again stronger than expected and the real depreciation of the rupee was expected to reinforce the trend, he added. “On the other hand, the depreciation will obviously raise prices of imported goods such as oil and petroleum products, potentially putting an upward pressure on inflation.”

The Reserve Bank of India took rising oil import prices into account while raising the policy rates in its last two meetings, he said. Referring to a recent report of the IMF on India, Rice said the Indian economy was recovering strongly from the two transitory disruptions in recent years — the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation. India announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1,000 banknotes in November 2016 to crack down on the use of illicit and counterfeit cash. GST was launched in July 2017.

Noting that first-quarter growth figures were somewhat stronger than what the IMF had anticipated, Rice said the world body would review its forecast for India, taking those numbers into account, as well as recent global developments. As with most things, there were pluses and minuses of demonetisation, he said. “Demonetisation did hinder money supply, creating cash shortages, which also somewhat dampened consumer and business sentiment,” he said, adding, it resulted in relative slowdown in growth.

“On the other hand, its positive effects included enhanced digitalisation and higher formalisation of economy, which would help raise, among other things, revenue and tax compliance,” he added.