Congress attacks BJP over post-note ban deposits in Ahmedabad bank

BJP president Amit Shah is a director at the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday demanded a probe into a report that within five days of the announcement of demonetization on 8 November 2016, currency notes worth ₹745.59 crore were deposited in the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB), where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is a director.

ADCB secured deposits of ₹745.59 crore of spiked notes, a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) on Thursday evening said, quoting a Right to Information (RTI) reply.

The report prompted the Congress to attack the BJP on social media. “Congratulations Amit Shah ji, Director, Ahmedabad Dist. Cooperative Bank, on your bank winning 1st prize in the conversion of old notes to new race. 750 Cr in 5 days! Millions of Indians whose lives were destroyed by Demonetisation salute your achievement,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted in sarcasm.

Congress communication department chief Randeep Surjewala demanded a probe and a response by the BJP’s top leadership.

“19 months post ‘Modi-made-disaster’ of demonetization, it is now officially clear that this entire exercise was the biggest scam in independent India, indulged to convert its ill-gotten ‘Black Money’ into ‘White’,” he added.

The Congress also released statistics on how during demonetization, states ruled by the BJP and its “allies or supporters” got the largest proportion of deposits in the district cooperative banks.

The BJP alleged that the Congress is trying to sensationalize matters. “Congress is once again trying to sensationalise the issue with misguided allegations against Amit Shah, which clearly show desperation to deflect public attention from its own misdemeanours. Rightly exposed by NABARD,” Union minister Piyush Goyal wrote on Twitter.