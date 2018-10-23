Sabarimala: Supreme Court to hear review petitions on 13 November
On 28 September, a Supreme Court bench headed by former chief justice Dipak Misra in a 4:1 majority granted women of all ages the right to enter Sabarimala temple
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it would hear the review petitions challenging its ruling allowing entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple on 13 November.
The matter was mentioned again on Tuesday by advocate Mathew Nedumpara appearing on behalf of the National Ayyappa Devotees Organization who sought urgent listing of the review petitions.
The plea by the National Ayyappa Devotees Organization sought the review on the grounds that the ruling was unconstitutional, void and in violation of the principles of natural justice. The judgment is vitiated by “errors apparent on the face of record”, the petition stated.
It was also claimed that the judgment was in violation of express constitutional provisions guaranteeing Ayyappa devotees’ liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship under Section 25 of the Constitution.
The case will be heard next on 13 November.
