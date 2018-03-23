CBDT to prescribe deadline for MNC units to file details of operations in certain cases
CBDT says last date for country-by-country report of operations in these cases will be prescribed after the enactment of Finance Bill, 2018
Last Published: Fri, Mar 23 2018. 11 53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday that Indian units of foreign multinational companies resident in countries with which India has no agreement to source details of their global operations have time beyond 31 March 2018 to file such information in India.
CBDT said the last date for country-by-country report of operations in these cases will be prescribed after the enactment of Finance Bill, 2018.
It also said that the 31 March deadline applies only to parents of an international group to file details of their global operations in the country or territory of its residence.
India could source these details under a multilateral agreement.
