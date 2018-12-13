KCR sworn in for second term as Telangana CM

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K. Chandrashekhar Rao. TRS won the assembly polls with a thumping majority of 88 out of the 119 seats in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Two days after winning the assembly elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K. Chandrashekhar Rao was sworn-in by governor E.S.L. Narasimhan as the chief minister of Telangana for the second time on Thursday. Md. Mahmood Ali, who was deputy chief minister in the previous government, was appointed as a member of the council of ministers.

Rao’s party won the polls with a thumping majority of 88 out of the 119 seats in Telangana, while the Congress won 19, the Telugu Desam Party 2, All India Forward Bloc 1 and an independent won another seat. A TRS leaders, who did not want to be quoted, said that the new Cabinet ministers would be declared in a week’s time, and that only some from the previous Cabinet will be part of the new one.

Also read: K. Chandrashekar Rao, the new strongman of Telangana

This time, the Telangana Cabinet is expected to have a woman in it, unlike last time, when there was not a single woman legislator. It was one of the criticisms that Rao had faced. Given the total of strength of the assembly, Rao can have 18 Cabinet ministers.

“Some berths have to be replaced. P. Mahender Reddy’s (who was transport minister) brother might become a minister because he managed to defeat A. Revanth Reddy in Kodangal. Other than that, MP Balka Suman, who contested the state elections and won, might also be given a seat. We have to see if anyone, like T. Nageshwar Rao, who is one among those who lost might be re-inducted as he is close to Rao,” according to political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy.

A study of the poll results by the Association of Democratic Reforms and Telangana Elections Watch also showed that there were only six women MLAs in the entire assembly, against three in 2014. The TRS also scheduled a parliamentary meeting with all of its members of parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha to discuss the agenda for the ongoing parliament session.

Also read: After wresting Telangana, KCR chalks out strategy for a non-BJP, non-Congress front