Donald Trump to make ‘major announcement’ about US shutdown today
The shutdown — the longest in US history — has paralyzed Washington and resulted in 800,000 federal employees being furloughed or working without pay
Washington: US President Donald Trump will make a “major announcement” Saturday about the long-running US government shutdown and the situation on the country’s southern border.
The partial shutdown -- which began when Trump refused to sign off on budget legislation that did not include funding for his planned border wall -- enters its fifth week on Saturday.
“I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse,” Trump tweeted without providing further details.
I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019
Trump has mulled declaring a state of emergency on the southern border in a bid to secure funding for the wall without congressional approval -- a move that would almost certainly lead to a challenge in the courts.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
