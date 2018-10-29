Train 18, India’s first engine-less train: 160 km/hour, Wi-Fi, automatic doors and other features in 10 points

Train 18 is India’s first engine-less train. Photo courtesy: @PiyushGoyal

New Delhi: Indian Railways is all set to roll out its much awaited indigenously built semi-high speed train. Known as Train 18 or T18, India’s first engine-less train, which is being regarded as a successor to the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express, is set for trials on 29 October.

Photo courtesy: @PiyushGoyal

Here are 10 things to know about India’s first engine-less train

1. Train 18 has a potential to travel up to the speed at 160 kmph as against 130 kmph for Shatabdis and will result in the travel time being reduced by around 15% once tracks are fitted to suit.

2. India’s first engine-less train was developed by Chennai Integral Coach Factory in 18 months, the full AC train is designed in such a way that passengers can have a look at the driver’s cabin.

3. PTI quoted ICF General Manager Sudhanshu Mani as saying that Train 18 will cost nearly Rs 100 crore to build the prototype and subsequent production will bring down the cost.

4. The self-propelled train, fitted with CCTV cameras, will have two executive compartments.

5. The two executive compartments will have 52 seats each, whereas trailer coaches will have 78 seats each.

6. The executive class will have rotating seats to match the direction of the train.

7. Train 18 has diffused lighting, an on-board infotainment system with Wi-Fi, vacuum toilets, sliding doors besides a GPS-based passenger information system.

प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi के मेक इन इंडिया अभियान को आगे बढ़ाते हुए भारतीय रेल ने विश्वस्तरीय T-18 ट्रेन का निर्माण किया है, यह ट्रेन आधुनिक सुविधाओं से परिपूर्ण है व यात्रियों को एक विश्वस्तरीय सफर देने के लिए तैयार है। आइए देखते है इसकी खासियत : pic.twitter.com/jxVvrfCkcC — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 25, 2018

8. The footstep in a coach’s doorway slides outward when the train stops at a station, enabling passengers to alight safely with comfort in view of the variation in height between a train’s floor and the platform.

Photo courtesy: @PiyushGoyal

9. Train 18, a 100 per cent ‘Make in India’ project, will have a stainless steel car body with LHB as the base design.

10. Like Metro coaches, the doors of Train 18 will open only after the train stops.

