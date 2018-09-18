Congress denies Ajay Maken’s resignation, says he is abroad for medical check-up

Ajay Maken is currently abroad for treatment.

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday denied that its Delhi chief Ajay Maken has tendered his resignation. According to a close aide, Maken sent his resignation letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi late last week over health grounds but the same had not been accepted yet. Congress party’s Delhi in-charge P C Chacko, however, denied the news and said Maken only informed the top leadership and did not tender his resignation.

Maken was made the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee in early 2015 in the run-up to the state polls where the party was decimated.

“He sent his resignation late last week. He has been unwell and undergoing treatment. The letter was sent to Rahul Gandhi’s office but it has not been accepted yet,” according to a close aide of Maken.

“I saw news reports since morning and I want to clarify that he (Maken) did not send any resignation letter to the Congress president. He conveyed to me and Rahul Gandhi that he was unwell, and currently he was abroad for a check-up,” P C Chacko, Congress’ Delhi in-charge, told Mint.

Maken could not be immediately reached for comment.

Having led the party for more than two years, Maken’s resignation comes as a blow to the state unit in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

Three-time member of the Delhi Assembly, two-time member of Parliament and a former Union minister, 54-year-old Maken has had a long political and electoral stint. He started at the age of 21 when he was elected as president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU).

Congress faces an uphill task in Delhi as it takes on incumbent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2015 state elections, Congress failed to open its account in the 70-member Assembly and had a vote share of 9.65%.