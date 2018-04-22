Dipak Misra impeachment: Venkaiah Naidu cuts short Hyderabad tour

Vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu. According to the Rajya Sabha handbook for members of Parliament, a notice of a motion to remove the CJI or a judge, when given in the Rajya Sabha, needs to be signed by at least 50 members. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday cut short a visit to Hyderabad to return to the national capital.

This comes three days after seven opposition parties led by the Congress moved a motion to Naidu, seeking to impeach Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.

The vice-president had events scheduled in Hyderabad until Tuesday and had reached Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to the Rajya Sabha handbook for members of Parliament, a notice of a motion to remove the CJI or a judge, when given in the Rajya Sabha, needs to be signed by at least 50 members. The chairman of the House may then admit or refuse to admit the motion.

Seven parties including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Samajwadi Party and Indian Union Muslim League have backed the move to impeach Misra. They allege that Misra was guilty of misbehaviour and abuse of administrative power in allocating cases in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Congress said that to ensure that the law is followed, the CJI should consider recusing himself from official duties.

“If his (CJI) own conduct is under a cloud, should he not consider recusing himself from performing judicial and administrative duties and submit himself to the inquiry so that the high office and his individual integrity are cleared?” Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

PTI contributed to this story.