Tight security in three states ahead of verdict in Asaram Bapu case

New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Tuesday issued a security advisory to Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat ahead of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu’s rape case verdict in Jodhpur on Wednesday.

The ministry said it was in touch with the state governments to ensure that no untoward incident occurred and that the law and order situation was kept in check.

While no central paramilitary forces have been sent to Rajasthan yet, prohibitory orders have been enforced from 21 April.

Entry to Jodhpur is being strictly monitored, with security vigil at bus and train stations stepped up and Asaram’s ashrams in the city’s vicinity cleared out. Senior government officials said they were not willing to take a chance in view of the cases of arson and rioting that broke out following Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s rape case verdict, in Panchkula, in August last year.

“We have got all measures in place and adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that there are no disruptions. Adequate number of police companies have also been kept on standby and hopefully there should be no unforeseen incident,” said a senior central government official, who did not wish to be named.

As per the directions of the Rajasthan high court, the Jodhpur sessions court will deliver its verdict in the case inside the Jodhpur Central Jail premises to prevent any outbreak of violence.

“We have made all arrangements for the day. Magistrate along with court staff, Asaram and co-accused along with the defence and prosecution counsel will remain present in the courtroom in jail premises,” DIG, Jail (Jodhpur), Vikram Singh, said.

Asaram Bapu was arrested after a minor girl from Uttar Pradesh, a student at his ashram in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, alleged that he had called her to his ashram in Manai near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of 15 August, 2013.

Asaram was arrested in Indore and brought to Jodhpur on 1 September, 2013 and has been in judicial custody since then.

A chargesheet against Asaram and four other accused was filed in November 2013, under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Juvenile Justice Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

PTI contributed to this story