Sterlite protests: Tamil Nadu CM says police action was ‘unavoidable’

Tamil Nadu authorities sealed the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi on a state government order. Photo: Reuters

Chennai:The Sterlite protests and police firing in Thoothukudi that claimed 13 lives rocked the Tamil Nadu assembly on Tuesday with chief minister K. Palaniswami maintaining that police action was “unavoidable”, even as opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a walkout over the issue.

“In unavoidable circumstances, police personnel were forced to take action,” Palaniswamy said in a report tabled in the Tamil Nadu assembly, in an apparent reference to the police firings. He appealed to the people of Thoothukudi not to succumb to instigations by anyone and cooperate for continuation of peace.

Soon after the question hour, Leader of the Opposition, M.K. Stalin, attired in black, targeted the government for issuing a government order for the closure of the Vedanta group’s Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi rather than convening the cabinet and taking a policy decision in this regard.

Calling the government order an “eye wash”, tantamount to signalling the Sterlite management to approach the court, Stalin said the move was similar to what was done in 2013 in the issue.

The Tamil Nadu government had on Monday ordered the state pollution control board to seal and “permanently” close the Sterlite copper plant following last week’s protests, over pollution concerns.

Stalin said a similar closure was ordered in 2013, but the plant had reopened later. He blamed the state government for not talks with the people and sought Palaniswami’s resignation, and added that the DMK will boycott the house proceedings till the plant was “permanently closed”.

He then staged a walkout with his DMK colleagues.

The anti-Sterlite protests in Thootukudi last week turned deadly after 13 people were killed in police firing aimed at containing the agitation.