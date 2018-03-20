IRCTC ties up with Ola for booking cabs on its website, app

New Delhi: With an aim to providing first-and-last-mile connectivity, railway public sector undertaking (PSU) Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday announced a partnership with cab aggregator Ola, giving commuters an option book taxi on its app.

The tie-up, a six month pilot project, will give customers access to Ola booking services when they visit the IRCTC Rail Connect App and on its website, the IRCTC said in a statement.

The Ola cab facility will provide all the services offered such as Ola Micro, Ola Mini, Ola Auto, Ola Share etc. on the same price available directly on the IRCTC Rail Connect App and website. However, customers would not be entitled to any discount, people aware of the matter said.

Customers can choose to book cabs up to seven days in advance or upon reaching the railway station. In addition, the IRCTC outlets at railway stations or Ola’s self-serving kiosk will also enable commuters to book cabs.

The partnership will provide first-and-last-mile connectivity to commuters, an IRCTC spokesperson said. “The ease of travel of our commuters is of prime importance to us and we believe that this association will help in delivering unparalleled convenience to the users on our platform, fostering and strengthening the culture of Digital India,” the spokesperson said.