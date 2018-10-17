Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Telangana on 20 October

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Hyderabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana on 20 October to campaign for his party for the upcoming Assembly elections, addressing public meetings in Hyderabad, Adilabad and Kamareddy districts.

Gandhi’s first address in Hyderabad will be at the Charminar area of the old city, which is significant as it shows the Congress making serious efforts in an area that is thought to be a bastion of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

It will be followed by public meetings at Bhainsa in Adilabad district and in Kamareddy. In total, Gandhi is expected to address seven public meetings as part of the Congress’s campaign in Telangana.

His mother and former Congress present Sonia Gandhi will also address a public meeting, while sister Priyanka Gandhi is also expected to participate in one, said a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) member, who did not want to be quoted.

TPCC secretary M. Vikram Goud said his party is making all efforts to give the AIMIM a tough fight and expects to win a few of the seven Assembly constituencies in the old city areas, which are all held by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, in a press release on Tuesday, had said that his party will field strong candidates and admitted seats were never contested seriously in the old city earlier because of an understanding with the AIMIM.

Elections in Telangana will be held on 7 December and the results will be announced on 11 December along with those of four other states that are going to polls in the coming days.

The elections in the state were advanced after then chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao dissolved the Assembly on 6 September citing “political fragility”.