Budget focuses on infrastructure development in Bengaluru

The Metro rail network in Bengaluru would be extended by 95km, the government said on Thursday. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announced several infrastructure schemes for Bengaluru as part of the budget he presented on Thursday, including projects aimed at addressing traffic gridlocks, bad roads, toxic lakes and increasing the Metro rail network.

The budget provisions are over and above what has already been announced by the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in February. Kumaraswamy said his government will build six interconnected elevated corridors at a cost of ₹15,825 crore in the next four years . Kumaraswamy said that his coalition government would also establish an integrated road transport authority under him for a comprehensive reform of transport in Bengaluru.

The projects and increased allocations for Bengaluru and a handful of other districts mentioned in the farmer-focused budget, is part of the newly formed coalition government’s effort to salvage the brand image of Bengaluru, which has taken a beating due to its crumbling infrastructure, garbage pile ups, toxic lakes, traffic gridlocks and unplanned growth in recent years. Bengaluru, which accounts for the largest chunk of public infrastructure expenditure allocations, has seen its condition deteriorate due to apathy shown by civic bodies and the government, who often allocate significant resources—but all on paper and not in terms of implementation.

The government announced that it will also float a special purpose vehicle to execute a Peripheral Ring Road project, an ambitious 65km long road planned to connect the prospering outskirts of Bengaluru to the inner city, that would cost the exchequer Rs.11,950 crore.

Kumaraswamy, whose Janata Dal (Secular) is seen as a pro-rural party, said that his commitment to Bengaluru remains and that the government will continue to make investments in the city, which is the growth engine for Karnataka. The state is home to high revenue sectors like information technology and aviation and is considered India’s start-up hub.

The CM said that the government would also extend the Metro rail network under Phase-III of the project, by another 95km to ease the traffic situation.

The Bellandur lake, a symbol of pollution after its pollutants caught fire, will be rejuvenated at a cost of ₹50 crore.

The budget also announced that local bodies in Karnataka will levy a plastic waste management fee of 3% on MRP on sale of goods packed with plastic.

The government allocated ₹10 crore for a chemical waste treatment unit in Peenya industrial zone.