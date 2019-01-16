No Deal! Theresa May loses Brexit deal vote in UK parliament

The ‘Brexit no deal’ vote means further turmoil for British politics only 10 weeks before the country is due to leave the EU on 29 March. Photo: Bloomberg

The UK Parliament on Wednesday voted 432-202 against UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal to part ways with the European Union. May has until Monday to come up with a new proposal. So far, she has refused publicly to speculate on a possible “Plan B”. May can present the same Brexit deal again or negotiate fresh terms with the European Union before bringing a tweaked version of the bill back to Parliament, even though EU leaders insist the agreement cannot be renegotiated.

The “no” vote means further turmoil for British politics only 10 weeks before the country is due to leave the EU on 29 March. It is not clear if it would push the government toward an abrupt “no deal” break with the EU, nudge it toward a softer departure, trigger a new election or pave the way for a second referendum that could reverse Britain’s decision to leave. Economists warn that an abrupt break from the EU could batter the British economy and bring chaotic scenes at borders, ports and airports.

May, who leads a fragile Conservative minority government, has made delivering Brexit her main task since taking office in 2016 in the wake of the country’s decision to leave the EU. Her position is now precarious as her Brexit deal has been defeated by a large margin.

The Labour Party had earlier said it will call a no-confidence vote in the government in the event of a “Brexit no deal”, in an attempt to trigger a general election.