UK attack: Donald Trump expels 60 Russian diplomats, Moscow promises fitting response

The expulsions are the most aggressive US move against Russia under Donald Trump, who has sought a closer ties with President Vladimir Putin while at the same time introducing new Russia sanctions. Photo: Reuters

Washington: US President Donald Trump ordered 60 Russian diplomats the US considers spies to leave the country in response to the nerve-agent poisoning of a former Russian spy in the UK and closed Russia’s consulate in Seattle, senior administration officials said Monday as European allies prepared similar measures.

Russia’s foreign ministry expressed outrage over the move, saying that Moscow will respond. The Russian Foreign Ministry reaffirms in Monday’s statement that the British accusations are unfounded. It adds that the allies of Britain are “blindly following the principle of Euro-Atlantic solidarity in violation of common sense, norms of civilized international dialogue and international law”.

It says Russia will respond to the “unfriendly” move but doesn’t immediately say how.

The expulsions of the Russian diplomats are the most aggressive US move against Russia under Trump, who has sought a closer personal relationship with President Vladimir Putin while at the same time introducing new sanctions against people and entities with ties to the Kremlin.

The officials called the 4 March poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England an attack on America’s closest ally and a reckless attempt to murder a British citizen on British soil. They said there are more than 100 Russian intelligence agents under cover as diplomats in the US and described the number as unacceptable.

The 60 people expelled from the US include 48 attached to the Russian embassy and 12 at the country’s mission to the United Nations. They have seven days to leave the country, the officials said.

At least 10 European Union countries are preparing to take coordinated actions with the US in response to the UK attack, two people with knowledge of the decision said. The countries were expected to include Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

The UK already expelled 23 Russian diplomats in response to the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, which Prime Minister Theresa May’s government determined was perpetrated by Russia. Putin’s government in turn ordered 23 British diplomats out of Russia over what it called “unsubstantiated accusations,” and the Kremlin on Monday said it would act reciprocally if Trump expels officials.

While US policy toward Russia has grown more aggressive in recent months, some Trump critics say he’s been slow to respond to Putin’s provocations. Some have drawn a connection to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government, as well as Trump’s past business relationships with Russian figures.

Trump faced criticism last week for calling Putin to congratulate him on his re-election, a vote observers said was marred by irregularities. After the call, Trump said he hoped to meet with Putin in the “not-too-distant future.” Bloomberg