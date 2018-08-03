Generate your Aadhaar Virtual ID, nobody can do it for you

UIDAI has instructed that with effect from July 1 all telecom operators and e-sign service providers will have to start using VID and UID token by employing the latest version of APIs. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: To protect your Aadhaar data from being misused, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows you to generate a unique one-time Aadhaar Virtual ID but do not let others generate it for you.

UIDAI, which has already warned that you must not post your Aadhaar number on social media platforms, also says that only the Aadhaar card-holder has the right to generate his or her Virtual ID.

No entities like Authentication User Agency (AUA) or KYC User Agency (KUA) can generate the VID on behalf of the Aadhaar card-holder, who can also replace it with a new one.

If your telecom service provider has not yet fully migrated to Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID) and UID tokens then they could be penalised by UIDAI.

UIDAI has instructed that with effect from July 1 all telecom operators and e-sign service providers will have to start using VID and UID token by employing the latest version of APIs. Those AUAs which continue to use Aadhaar-based authentication with old APIs after June 30 will be charged 20 paise for every transaction performed using Auth API 2.0 or e-KYC API 2.1.

However, as an incentive to expedite the migration process to Auth API 2.5, it has also been decided that in case an AUA has fully migrated to API 2.5 by 31 July then the authentication transaction charges imposed for using API 2.0 and e-KYC API 2.1 shall be waived.

All AUAs shall make necessary changes in their front-end client application to accept the Aadhaar number as well as Virtual ID, backend application changes and limited e-KYC data and necessary changes in their authentication systems for use of Virtual ID, the UID token and limited w-KYC immediately.