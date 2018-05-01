Indian IT professionals ask US government to end green card backlog
Washington: Several Indian-American IT professionals have held two rallies in the US, demanding an end to the long and massive green card backlog by eliminating per-country limit quota. The rallies were organised over the weekend in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Participants argued that per country quota on issuing of Green Cards per annum was the main reason for the backlog. They displayed posters with ‘Remove Per Country Limits for employment based Green cards’, ‘300,000 waiting for 90 years’ and ‘What did I do wrong’.
“It’s high time the congress, senate and white house administration works on this issue and solves the problem of High Skilled immigrants,” GCReforms, organisers of the rallies said in a statement.
Having a green card allows a person to live and work permanently in the United States.
Indian-Americans, most of whom are highly skilled and come to the US mainly on H-1B work visas are the worst sufferers of the current immigration system which imposes a 7% per country quota on allotment of green cards or permanent legal residency.
As a result, the current wait period for Indian skilled immigrants for green card can be as long as 70 years.
At the Pennsylvania rally, three children—Leela Pinnamaraju, Siva Pragallapati and Venkat Daita—shared the stories of H4 Kids and how they will become out of status at the age of 21. They requested lawmakers to treat all kids equally in the current immigration discussion.
Kids who came to the US legally with their parents who work in US companies should also have a pathway for citizenship. PTI
Latest News »
- Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll: Fresh test of opposition unity in BJP-ruled UP
- Maruti Suzuki sales in April rise 14.4% to 1,72,986 units
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales up 22% at 48,097 units
- Deals Buzz: Softbank to lead $200 million deal with PolicyBazaar
- GST collections cross Rs1 trillion in April, first time since launch
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
Aluminium shares may tag fundamentals more closely as sanctions’ shadow shortens
Indian Energy Exchange: the curse of premium valuations
HDFC goes affordable in growth push, making its stock a dear pick
Idea Cellular may not be a discount warrior, but it is a warrior
UPL: subdued results, but hope springs eternal