Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 105 per quintal for 2018-19

New Delhi: The Cabinet has approved a Rs 105 per quintal hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat to Rs 1,840 per quintal for 2018-19 season, sources said.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in its meeting on Wednesday approved MSP of Rabi crops, they said.

The MSP of wheat was Rs 1,735 per quintal in the 2017-18 crop year.

The MSP has been increased according to the recommendations of farm advisory body Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and is in line with the government’s announcement to provide farmers a 50% profit over the cost of production.

