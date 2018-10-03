Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 105 per quintal for 2018-19
The MSP of wheat was Rs 1,735 per quintal in the 2017-18 crop year
Last Published: Wed, Oct 03 2018. 05 57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cabinet has approved a Rs 105 per quintal hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat to Rs 1,840 per quintal for 2018-19 season, sources said.
The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in its meeting on Wednesday approved MSP of Rabi crops, they said.
The MSP of wheat was Rs 1,735 per quintal in the 2017-18 crop year.
The MSP has been increased according to the recommendations of farm advisory body Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and is in line with the government’s announcement to provide farmers a 50% profit over the cost of production.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Wed, Oct 03 2018. 05 57 PM IST
More From Politics »
- Frances Arnold, George Smith, Gregory Winter win Nobel prize for chemistry
- GST tax collections raise doubts on govt’s lower borrowing plan
- Indonesia rocked by volcano, days after earthquake killed more than 1,200
- Kerala not to file review petition on SC Sabarimala verdict
- New York investigating Donald Trump tax dodging report
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Gold prices surge by ₹555 today, silver moves higher
- Ericsson row: RCom says relief from TDSAT, can proceed with spectrum sale without bank guarantee
- Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 105 per quintal for 2018-19
- Truecaller messaging platform lets users report fake news
- Govt’s rescue of IL&FS may spell major losses for lenders
Mark to Market »
- Thyssenkrupp’s split could give Tata Steel an advantage
- Record spot electricity prices may hold a silver lining for stressed power plants
- For telecom operators, there is a strange light at the end of the tunnel
- Monetary policy committee must focus on financial stability now
- The implications of the rise in manufacturing PMI for monetary policy