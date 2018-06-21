Eye on state polls, BJP to flaunt govt’s flagship schemes

BJP president Amit Shah. Poster schemes as election planks: Centre has come out with a series of ad campaigns across newspapers, TV and radio.

New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a major outreach programme to promote seven flagship schemes of the Union government.

The move is significant, given that the central theme of the party’s election campaign during the next phase of assembly polls later this year will be based on these achievements—LPG connections for the poor under the Ujjwala Yojana, housing-for-all under Awas Yojana, building toilets under the Swachh Bharat campaign, loans to small businesses under the MUDRA Yojana, health cover under Ayushman Bharat, financial inclusion campaign under Jan Dhan Yojana and power for all, or rural electrification.

The chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh would not only inform the people about their own governments, but also talk about the flagship programmes of the centre,” said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity. Elections are due in the three BJP-ruled states later this year.

“The Union government has strived to be informative, transparent and participative. Communication is an important aspect to ensure greater involvement of the people,” said Bhupendra Yadav, BJP general secretary.

BJP leaders said that Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh will start the second phase of his statewide campaign in August, while Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is already in campaign mode. Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also plans to start her statewide campaign by briefing people on the work done by her government and the achievements of the Union government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent interactions with the beneficiaries of these flagship programmes are also expected to open up a two-way communication between the National Democratic Alliance government at the centre and citizens.

“The NAMO app is being use to reach out to the masses. We had first used it in Gujarat, and then again in Karnataka. We are using the app to talk to beneficiaries directly,” said the first BJP leader quoted above, adding that the Prime Minister is also establishing a direct connect with the party cadre during state elections.

The decision to promote the flagship programmes was first planned during the celebrations marking the completion of the Modi government’s four years in office, when all party MPs were asked to hold Vikas Yatras, or development journeys, in their respective constituencies, and highlight the achievements of the NDA government.

The centre has also come out with a series of advertising campaigns across newspapers, television channels and radio stations. “It is part of the democratic process to be answerable to people. By promoting these programmes through newspapers, radio and television, the government is informing people about the work done. It will also strengthen the democratic process in the country,” Yadav added.