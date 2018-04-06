Congress gives breach of privilege notice against Ananth Kumar for misleading Lok Sabha
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday gave a notice for breach of privilege against parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar for misleading the Lok Sabha over continued disruptions by naming its top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
The notice was given by Congress leader K. C. Venugopal to the Lok Sabha speaker on Friday in which he also accused the government of not being interested in running the House. “I would kindly like to submit a breach of privilege notice against parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar for misleading the House in particular and the people of the country in general regarding the ongoing disruption in the Lok Sabha,” the notice said.
The Congress and the entire opposition is keen to hold a discussion on the no-confidence motion and other key national issues, but the government is not showing any inclination and is not interested to discuss important issues such as the banking scam, Venugopal said.
He said as per the custom of the House, after a no confidence motion is moved, it is first taken up but it seems the government is not ready. “He (Kumar) even accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for the disruption in the House by naming them. He has been repeating this accusation for all these days.
“The minister was deliberately misleading the house by naming the Congress leadership, thereby hiding the fact that it was the government who was actually stopping any kind of discussion on these issues including the no confidence motion,” Venugopal said in his notice.
The Congress has been demanding a discussion on the no confidence motion moved by its leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Some other parties have also given separate notices of no confidence against the council of ministers.
