AAP to step up stir over full statehood for Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with members of the Delhi legislative assembly, councillors and top office bearers to decide a strategy to take forward the demand for full statehood. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the party will take the message of full statehood for the national capital to every house. Alleging that the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) was stopping the government from working, he said that it may be time to give full power to the elected government.

On Sunday, Kejriwal held a meeting with members of the Delhi legislative assembly, councillors and top office bearers to decide a strategy to take forward the demand for full statehood. Ahead of elections in 2019, the demand for statehood is likely to be a key part of the AAP campaign.

“People vote for a government of their choice… The government works for the people for five years and based on the work the government does, the people decide. In Delhi, after independence the viceroy was removed and the L-G was brought in…. We now need to say that the L-G must leave Delhi. We need to go to the people and ask if it is the people’s decisions that should be implemented for the L-G’s,” Kejriwal said while addressing party workers on Sunday.

The government held a special session of the assembly to pass a resolution to demand full statehood.