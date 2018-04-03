Tamil Nadu bandh: Protests intensify over Cauvery Management Board issue

People hold placards during a protest against the Union government over delay in setting up the Cauvery Management Board, in Chennai on Monday. Photo: AFP

Chennai: Protests against delay by the centre in setting up the Cauvery Managament Board (CMB) are set to intensify on Tuesday, with a section of traders, milk suppliers and pharmacists set to down shutters, and political leaders joining in.

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will observe a day-long hunger strike across all districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam joined party members on Tuesday morning at Chepauk in Chennai for the hunger strike.

While Vanigarsangangalin Peramaippu (Traders’ Association) leader A. M. Vikiramaraja on Monday announced a bandh will be observed on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association and Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association have also extended their support for the stir.

Over 30,000 members from all the districts affiliated to its association will join the protest, said the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association, in a statement on Monday. S.A. Ponnusamy, president of the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers’ Employees Welfare Association, said they would join the protests from 9am on Tuesday.

The vegetable and flower market at Koyambedu, one of the largest wholesale markets with over 3,500 shops, will also remain shut.

The opposition parties led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have called for a bandh on 5 April which will see traders’ association along with various transport unions extending their support. The DMK, other opposition parties and various Tamil outfits have been holding demonstrations in the state since Sunday.

On Monday, demonstrations were held in front of central government offices in several cities in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry. While protests were held in Thanjavur and towns around the district in the Cauvery delta region, rail blockades were staged at various places, including Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Pudukottai.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the contempt plea of the Tamil Nadu government against the centre for not constituting the Cauvery Management Board within the stipulated time of six weeks.

On 16 February, the apex court directed Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu. This reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water by 14.75tmcft from 192tmcft allocated by a tribunal in 2007